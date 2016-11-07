City Model, Beauty Kyng Adds Another Year

With the record trail of the self-proclaimed beauty Kyng, Warren Aine turned 20yrs yesterday.

The super model who currently works with Xtrim Casting, is one of the celebrated male models Uganda has had.

Beauty Kyng has been in the media scenes since 2014 and we have seen him take on several projects like radio shows, magazine covers, fashion blogging, beauty Pageants plus radio talk shows among others.

At such a tender age, Beauty Kyng is already famously known for hosting the prestigious teenage radio show dubbed the Unkempt on Juice fm.

He was co-hosting it with two hotties namely Justine Mars and Estelle kernel.

The show of the trio hit the air waves earlier this year in February with all the youths loving the show, but it abruptly came to an end in March.

Reliable info has leaked to us that the show is yet to air again with another fun filled season.