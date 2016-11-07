City Medic Joins Movie Bandwagon

Indeed this is what they call following your heart’s desires. A top city actress and dental assistant identified as Doreen Mirembe is trying to change careers by joining the movie industry.

Mirembe has joined actor Ashraf Semwogere, who is training her in becoming a successful actress. National Theatre revelers were last week treated to a rare movie premiere by Mirembe and her team.

Mirembe premiered her ‘Dog Story’ movie much to the excitement of those who turned up for the do. ‘Dog Story’ tells a story of a rebel who falls in love with one of his abductees, setting off a series of thrilling events.

It is a production of Amani and features Raymond Rushanilo. 28-year-old Mirembe says she hopes to make it big on the local and international scenes by telling African stories as seen through the eyes of the continent’s citizens.

“I see myself making it big here in Africa and international producers coming here to develop the virgin industry with us. My dream is seeing this industry grow with the support of our government,” Mirembe said on Wednesday.

She also recently premiered ‘NECTAR’, a movie that tells a story of a man struggling to take out his wife. It is one of the popular movies in film festivals across the globe.