City Medic, Businessman Feud over Noise Pollution

Dr. Tiberious Muhebwa and businessman Edwin Baruma are bitterly feuding over a bar in the leafy Kampala suburb of Kololo.

Reports from our Snoops indicate that Muhebwa has petitioned Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) to gag the management of the trendy Brisk bar owned by Baruma over the noise pollution it’s emitting to nearby residents.

However, we have learnt from insiders in Baruma’s camp that the feud between Muhebwa and Baruma is not about noise pollution only. It is said the two fell out over the acquisition of the bar by Baruma.

Reports indicate that Muhebwa originally had interests in acquiring the property that was owned by an evangelistic expatriate but was shocked to learn that it had been bought off by Baruma, a young businessman. Since then the two have been bickering over the property and its related issues.