Cindy Parades Thighs, Boobs at Auto Spa

Singer Cindy Sanyu, who is known for her provocative dance moves and attires, kept partiers glued onto her body on Friday night as she entertained them at Auto Spa, Munyonyo.

Dressed on knee-high black boots, skimpy red dress with a low cut neckline, Cindy gave revelers a 3D view of her yummy boobies and thighs.

After being cheered up by Cindy and sexy dancers, horny men were heard saying that they wanted to see her in privacy and swore never to miss Friday night at the bar.

They were clearly salivating and after a few bottles of booze, their intentions started being clearly manifested all over their faces.