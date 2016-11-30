Cindy Flaunts Curves

Local dancehall star Cindy Sanyu knows how endowed she is and is not afraid to flaunt it to the entire world.

Over the weekend, the former Blu3 songstress caused massive scrotal eruptions for her male fans when she posted a groin temperature-raising picture on social media.

The ‘Run This Town’ singer posted a sexy picture of herself flaunting curves and thighs on Instagram. In the picture, Cindy is seen wearing a one piece black swim suit sitting relaxing by the poolside.

In another shot, Cindy is seen standing showing off her assets without minding who was watching.

Minutes after the post, Cindy’s wall was flooded by her male fans heaping praise on her delicious figure.