CIID Boss Knifed Over Abuse Of Office

A senior police officer in Eastern Uganda has this afternoon been suspended over allegations of abuse of office.

George Ochola, who was the head of the Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department CIID at Jinja Central Police Station, was suspended on orders of Fortunate Habyara, the Commandant of the Profession Standard Unit PSU.

Samson Lubega, the spokesperson Kiira Regional Police says Ochola is accused of issuing bond to one Bob Singha, a businessman of Asian origin, who was supposed to appear before Court.

“There is a suspect who was on the run on property-related issues; we arrested him at the Regional Offices and handed him over to the Criminal intelligence officer to take him to Court but he released him instead,” Lubega said.

He added that Singha was feuding with another businessman Moses Kalangwa Kalisa over property on Plot 24 Spire Road in Jinja town.

He explains that Ochola will remain on suspension until the investigations are complete, adding that the officer faces charges of disobeying lawful orders. Detective Joseph Oboth has since been appointed as acting head of CIID at Jinja Central Police Station until the matter is resolved.

This however comes just hours after the police force revealed that 85 of its officers have been convicted in criminal courts and sentenced for their individual criminal actions in the last 12 years.