Chinese Company On Spot Over Dead Passenger

A Chinese company doing expansion works along the Northern Bypass in Bwaise is on spot after a passenger who was riding on a boda-boda fell in a ditch and died yesterday afternoon.

Engineers and bosses of China Railway Seventh Group the scene during yesterday’s downpour after boda-boda rider and his passenger fell in a deep ditch the Company workers had dug besides the road, which was filled with water.

Although the motorcyclist survived, his passenger didn’t because the motorcycle registration number UDK 500M fell on him. After Good Samaritans rescuing the cyclist, cops from Kawempe police station were quickly called in by Chinese Seventh Group bosses to retrieve both the body of the yet to be identified passenger and the killer motorcycle.

Kawempe police boss Ronald Wotwali said that “The body had no identification documents but the deceased had a phone, which we shall use to track his next of kin.” However, the body was taken to Mulago hospital mortuary as investigations into the matter continue, although locals blamed the Chinese company for not setting up clearly visible warning sings.