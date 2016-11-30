Chinese Investors Clobber District Boss, Face Arrest

By Our Reporter

A group of Chinese investors in Uganda face arrest for allegedly clobbering Wakiso District LC V chairperson Matia Lwanga Bwanika early this week.

Trouble for the Chinese started on Thursday when Bwanika visited their company at the shores of Lake Victoria, where they have been illegally mining lake sand.

When Bwanika tried to stop the Chinese from mining lake sand and asked them who had given them permission, they instead rained kicks and blows on Bwanika and other officials he had visited the Chinese company with.

However, on Friday, a delegation of Members of the Parliamentary Committee for Natural Resources visited the site and ordered the police to prosecute the Chinese for environmental degradation and assault.

The Legislators led by Alex Byarugaba, the Committee chairperson, learnt from locals that the Chinese were given permission to mine lake sand by the Wakiso Gombolola Internal Security Officer (GISO) identified as George Musenero and they claim that is being used for the works being done at Entebbe International Airport.