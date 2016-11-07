Children Bash Parents, Leaders At DAC Fete

By Milton Emmy Akwam

LIRA: Children from Lira Municipality schools have attacked their parents and political leaders for not helping them enough.

The children, mostly pupils from Elia Olet P/S, Starch Factory P/S, Otim Tom P/S, Railways P/S, among other schools say parents are first people who abused their rights.

They also reprimanded political leaders on weak Laws, Bylaws and ordinances that do not support and protect them.

The teenagers made the blast on Friday during a celebration to mark Day of African Child, an event organised by Children Chance International (CCI) at Starch Factory Primary School.

Olwa Arnest who’s a pupil from Otim Tom P/S in Adyel division in Lira municipality says besides numerous intervention children still face challenges.

“Most violence against us isn’t done by strangers but by those who should support us most times,” Olwa said with applause from colleague pupils.

In their numerous performances through songs, mimes, pupils bashed parents for not providing them with scholastic materials like books, making them wear torn shoes and paying their school fees late.

Under the ‘Good School’ project, CCI has reached out to 60 primary schools in Lira Municipality and district with vision of improving better education among teenagers.

Paska Aporo, the CCI Project Officer faulted parents for abandoning their own children because they don’t value education.

According to Aporo, such parents shall find resistance from their children once they grow and start doing better in future.

George Okello Ayo, the Lira district Vice chairperson (Guest of Honour) and Santa Angella, the female councillor for Ngetta and Adekokwok Sub Counties were the only district leaders present.

Okello says the Day of African Child is celebrated every 16th day of June to inform the whites (colonialists) that African still oppose them.’

He added that both Lira district and Lira Municipality have passed education ordinances to enable pupils eat from school and also to ensure they are protected from any oppression.

Since 1991, the Day of African Child honours those who participated in the Soweto uprising of the 1976.

It’s also used to raise further awareness of the continuing need for improvement of the education provided for African children.

On the 16th June, 1976 in Soweto, South Africa, ten thousands black students and pupils marched more than half a mile, protesting poor quality education and demanding their rights to be taught in their own language. They were later shot.