Child comedian, Emmanuella among New African Woman Award nominees

Six-year-old Emmanuella Samuel from Nigeria is among the nominees for the New African Women Awards , which sees 67 women vie for awards in 12 categories, including New African Woman of the Year.

Emmanuella has risen to YouTube stardom by appearing in videos on her uncle’s Mark Angel Comedy channel. Many of the videos she appears in have had over 1m views.

Her success began with her “this is not my real face” skit, which has more than 3m views.

The inspirational women are from the worlds of business, finance, sport, media and politics.

Uganda’s Tumusiime Rhoda Peace also scooped the nomination in the category of Agriculture.

Other nominees include actress Lupita Nyong’o, Olympic gold medalist Vivian Cheruiyot and author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Prominent Somali politician Fadumo Dayib has been nominated for New African Woman of the Year and took to Twitter to show her appreciation.

“What an honor! Thank you @newafricanwoman. May the best woman win’” she tweeted.

Winners in each category will be announced on 12 April at a Gala Dinner in Dakar, Senegal.