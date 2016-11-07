Cheune Turns Ivan’s Home Into Sex Den

Sangoma Edward Kyeyune aka Ed Cheune, who was formerly based in South Africa, has bounced back in his dating circles and this time around is sampling sensational city sex siren Anita Kyarimpa aka Fabiola.

Reports indicate that Cheune has been enjoying steamy moments with Fabiola and on Tuesday night (last week) they made their affair public after storming Club Play hand in hand, like a smitten couple.

According to Snoops, the two seem to have realized that their relationship is now mature for public eyes because they were sighted cruising to the happening place in Cheune’s newly acquired posh Bentley Continental GT.

As if to prove to the public that she is the girl in his life now, Fabiola the next day posted photos of her at late Ivan Ssemwanga’s house in Muyenga, which is currently being used as the ‘Rich Gang residence’, where Cheune has been a house-sitter for a year now.

In the photos she unveiled one where Cheune’s car was visible for whoever had doubts about their affair. Like someone trying to prove a point, she unleashed bikini photos displaying her juicy curves while strutting around the compound, perhaps to leave doubts for anyone about whatever took place behind closed doors.

Snoops believe she had spent the night enjoying nocturnal sessions with Cheune. Ed Cheune is however known for banging the hottest babes in Kampala.

Some of them include; Flavia Tumusiime, Natasha Sinayobye, Agatha Loswash, Tina Teise , Ellah Namutebi and many others. Cheune is a popular Sangoma who fully subscribes to the Rich Gang group along King Lawrence.

Likewise, Fabiola has also been close to various loaded and prominent personalities who include Nigerian singer Dbanj, Seya, Meddie Ssentongo, Prof. Lawrence Mukiibi, Mo Red Mayanja, a South Sudanese General among others.