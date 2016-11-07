Chaos Mars Kyadondo By-elections

By Stuart Yiga

As voters of Kyadondo East Constituency flocked to their respective polling Stations to cast votes for their favourite candidates, chaos unfolded in some areas.

The first incident was at Kiteezi where one of the candidates Nkunyingi Muwada was badly arrested as he contested after he had failed to locate his name on the voters’ list. Police bundled him onto their waiting patrol vehicle and he was rushed to Kasangati Police Station where he was detained for hours.

After the Muwada drama, another fracas broke out at Wampeewo Poling station after supporters of Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and those of Apollo Kantinti, accused a certain man of plotting to rig the votes.

“How can police allow a stranger to aide voters in determining who to vote yet he is not an Electoral Commission official?” Winnie Kiiza lamented.

Minutes later, another chaos erupted at Kasangati resort Centre as Police arrested the supporters of Bobi Wine who were alleging to have seen six ballot boxes being smuggled by NRM’s Sitenda Sebalu supporters.

The situation became so tense here to the extent that the Kampala Metropolitan Police Chief Frank Mwesigwa’s men fired some live bullets in the air to disperse the rowdy supporters.

Fortunately, the rain started and cut off on the number of supporters who had staged a protest over police’s arrests, alleging that there was a plot to rig votes. During the rain still, Bobi Wine supporters caused another chaos when they tasked the Electoral Commission officials not to move any of the ballot boxes from where they were to another place, claiming that if moved, some people may take advantage and add the pre-ticked votes.

By press time, hundreds of the Opposition supporters were detained at Kasangati while Bobi Wine supporters jubilated as vote Counting kicked off.

Meanwhile, FDC’s candidate Apollo Katinti did not vote himself as he was not a registered voter of Kyadondo East.

On the other hand, Dr. Sowedi Kayongo vowed to go by the results confirming that even though he was not sounding, at least he managed to finish the race not like the Democratic Party’s Lillian Babirye Kamoome.