CHAOS! KCCA Meeting Aborts After Councilors Turn Rowdy

Urban division councilors at Kampala Capital City Authority turned rowdy during a council meeting on Monday when a debate about the KCCA Amendment Bill was brought on the floor.

The councilors kept heckling the speakers who were discussing the devolution of power to divisions and salary increments to councilors.

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago was forced to end the council meeting prematurely after he failed to rein in the councilors and bring the proceedings to order.

The disruption started after State Minister for Kampala Affairs Benny Namugwanya presented the contentious KCCA Amendment bill to a packed council meeting at City Hall.

She suggested a 30% salary increment for urban councillors and a 20% increment for the Lord Mayor, division mayors and their deputies. Namugwanya says councillors have persistently been demanding for a pay raise.

When the Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, called for a session to discuss the KCCA bill, urban division councillors who were sitting in the gallery disrupted their colleagues who were making the presentation bringing the discussion to a halt.

Lukwago blames all this to the Minister for Kampala, Betty Kamya whom she accuses of hiring some councilors to purposely cause chaos in the city hall and make sure the bill is passed without fail.

The majority of members in the KCCA session are from the opposition and if the bill is brought back for debate they will likely reject it but if t remains in parliament which is largely dominated by the NRM then they will pass it into law but the introduction of the salary emoluments may have brought more division than ever.

A KCCA division councilor currently earns Shs3.5 million. If the 30% increment is approved they will be earning a salary of Shs4, 550,000 plus a sitting allowance of Shs200,000 and transport allowance of Shs100,000.

Authority Councilors currently earn Shs3, 450,000 monthly. They will be earning Shs4.4 million, a sitting allowance of Shs200,000 and transport allowance of Shs100,000 if their pay is increased by 30%.

A Deputy Division Mayor gets Shs8.2m, which will increase to Shs9.8 million if their salaries increase by 20%. Division Mayors earn Shs10.7M that will increase to Shs12.9M. Deputy Lord Mayors earn Shs11.5M which will increase to 13.8M

The Lord Mayor earns Shs16m and when the 20% increment is added he will earn Shs19.2m. Members of parliament representing constituents in Kampala all had their opinions regarding the bill with most bent awards rejecting it. In 2015, the bill was introduced at a time when the political atmosphere was tense ahead of the elections. It was consequently shelved and has now been brought back with new proposals to devolve the functions of Urban Division Councillors, raise salaries and separate powers of leaders within KCCA.

While the divisions grow deeper at City Hall, Kampala residents may have to wait longer for the delivery of social services by the Authority.

Watch this space