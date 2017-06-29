Chaos As Alebtong University Start Is Partly Blocked

By Milton Emmy Akwam

ALEBTONG: The structural development of the proposed Alebtong University of Science and Technology (AUST) located in Awei Sub County in Alebtong district has been temporarily put to halt.

The halt follows a heated mediation meeting between locals and members of the University Council that was attended by district leaders on Wednesday at Opac village.

AUST is the newest private university birthed by eight Lango renowned professors based in London, United States of America and some in Uganda.

Among the professors include; Professor Boto William, Dr. Tom Boto, Prof. John Otim, Prof. Nyangkori, Prof. Robert Okello, among others.

The above learned men were demanding part of the Adero Quarantine land estimated at 4 Square miles for the establishment of a community university.

However, their demand was vehemently protested by locals and district leaders who claimed the promoters of the university wanted to forcefully grab the public land.

It later followed by razing off the foundation of the building (university) and razing off food crops of the local farmers in ‘retaliation’.

The Tuesday meet also faulted the University Council of ignoring procedures, undermining the Sub County and district leaders in their quest to attaining some of the key documents to enable them kick off properly.

Some of the faults include forging letters to Lands Ministry reporting that some of the locals using the land were already compensated.

Another fault was that the proposed university council didn’t harmonize their documents with the current Alebtong district leaders.

The locals also faulted Police for taking side following the fracas that broke weeks ago in which some locals who ravaged the foundation setting were arrested.

Through their leaders who spoke, the locals demanded for unconditional release of one of their members still under Police detention.

Denis Kennedy Odongo, one of the members of the University Council apologized for all forms of wrongs they did.

According to Odongo, all procedures where followed right from the time he was the Alebtong district chairperson.

He said that district Council then unanimously welcomed with good heart thecoming of the university, revealing that politics of intrigue and self-gain has come into play.

Dr. Tom Boto, one of the promoters told this newspaper that they would get back to the drawing board and to see how they can kick off next year in August with the first intake.

Boto says the contested land has been a government land and was earmarked by past government for livestock preparation before being transported by Train to Soroti Meat Factory.

“Alebtong district leaders (politicians) have not been honest to their people. They even don’t know who owns the land,” he said.

Denis Okello Johnson, the Alebtong LC5 Chairman bashed the university council members for ignoring his office.

Okello added that Rev. Eng. Nyang Francis, a member of the University Council wrote letters, faking the position of the district to different line Ministries.

He referred to a letter dated 11th May, 2017 that Rev. Nyang wrote to the Lands Minister, Hon. Betty Amongi that the district was prohibiting that use of land yet some communities were already compensated.

“From the initial process that I was part of, we welcomed the great idea of Prof. William Boto. As it stands now, you professors must bow down and start doing the right thing,” he said.

Betty Amongi Ongom, the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development in her letter dated 21st June, 2017 addressed to Alebtong LC5 Chairman, refereeing to Okello’s letter dated 10th June, 2017, said thus.

“Your letter dated 10th June, 2017 requesting for the transfer of ownership of the above mentioned land from the Uganda Land Commission to Alebtong District Local Government refers,” part of her letter reads.

She added: “As I appreciate your wish to have the land developed in a bid to achieve the Government’s Vision2040, I wish to inform you that your request came in rather later after the land in question had already been considered to be allocated to.”

One, the Alebtong University of Science and Technology (500 Acres), secondly, community as a Cooperative society (4 square miles) and lastly, the rest, the district should write a proposal on how it will utilize it.

Denis Hamson Obua, the Ajuri County MP in Alebtong district says once a dog loved farts, it will always be chased from home.

Obua asked DK Odongo and his University Council full of professors to move a little backward, follow procedures and consider compensating farmers whom crop gardens were ravaged.

Outlining his conditions to the University and government, Obua demanded Lands Minister Amongi invited to see the fate of the communities to be affected by development.

“Any person apart from these locals you see here, coming to invade the land is an encroacher and should be arrested by Police,” he said.

Obua added that constitutionally, even President Museveni is not mandated to forcefully give out land but rather Uganda Lands Commission in terms of issuing a Land Title(s).

Andrew Awany, the Alebtong RDC who chaired the mediation meeting says another meeting involving Minister Amongi and other relevant persons would be called soon.