Changes As Rugby Cranes Gear Up For Gold Cup

Rugby Cranes Coach John Duncan has made four changes in the side that played the first leg of the Elgon Cup against Kenya.

Former Rugby Cranes Captain Mathias Ochwo makes has been recalled to join the national team in this weekend’s Gold Cup/Elgon Cup match against Kenya in Nairobi. He will be replacing Aziku Robert who started against Kenya in the first leg of the Elgon cup.

Other changes in the squad include debutant Cox Muhigwa who replaced Musa Muwonge and Ivan Makmot plus Gerald Sewankambo who have replaced Aron Afforwoth and Eric Mula respectively.

The team is set to connect to Senegal after the game with Kenya for the next Gold Cup match. The coach also named four travelling reserves who will provide cover for any possible injuries sustained during the Kenya game and players who will not be available for the game against Senegal.

Rugby Cranes team List:

1.Asuman Mugerwa(Hima Cement Heathens)

2.Alex Mubiru(Hima Cement Heathens)

3.Brian Odongo-Capt(Betway Kobs)

4.Charles Uhuru(Toyota Buffaloes)

5.Mathias Ochwo(Shell Rimula Rhinos)

6.Brian Asaba(Betway Kobs)

7.Scot Oluoch(Shell Rimula Rhinos)

8.Marvin Odongo(Buzz Pirates)

9.Ivan Kirabo(Kabras Sugar)

10.Ivan Magomu(Buzz Pirates)

11.James Odong(DHL Nondescripts)

12.Pius Ogena(Toyota Buffaloes)

13. Michael Okorach(Hima Cement Heathens)

14.Lawrence Ssebuliba(Hima Cement Heathens)

15.Philip Wokorach(Kabras Sugar)

16.Syrus Wathum(Betway Kobs)

17.Collins Kimbowa(Betway Kobs)

18.Adnan Mutebi(Betway Kobs)

19.Byron Oketayot(Shell a Rimula Rhinos)

20.Cox Muhigwa(Hima Cement Heathens)

21.Makmot Ivan(Shell Rimula Rhinos)

22.Gerald Sewankambo(Toyota Buffaloes)

23.Justin Kimono(Betway Kobs

Traveling Reserves

24.Joseph Tamale(Sadolin Mongers)

25.Santos Senteza(Hima Cement Heathens)

26.Musa Muwonge(Buzz Pirates)

27.Ronald Musajja(Sportspesa Harlequins)

Team Management

Head Coach: John Duncan

Assistant Coach: Robert Seguya

Team Manager: Emmanuel Baine

Assistant Team Manager: Bob Omuna

Team Doctor:Dr.Steven Buyondo