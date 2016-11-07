Chameleone Warns Troubled Radio

Star singer Jose Chameleone seems to have been reborn given the level of maturity he displays lately.

The ‘Sweet banana’ hit maker has since dropped his violent approach and replaced it with a more peaceful one.

A few days back, Chameleone warned Goodlyfe crew lead vocalist Radio Mowzey to stay away from trouble and keep his head low.

Chameleone said this while appearing on UBC’s Horizon Vibe hosted by Calvin Da Entertainer a few days ago.

The interview was the first live one for the singer on the Nile Avenue based television station in a decade.

Chameleone warned Radio following previous weeks’ incident where the ‘Neera’ hit maker was accused of throwing a DJ’s laptop in a swimming pool after a misunderstanding.

While at UBC, Chameleone was impressed by the state of the art studio. He also expressed his desire to drag faded singers including Chagga and Clever J to studio.

Before leaving studio, Chameleone scoffed at self-styled baxy raga (artistes)kings and challenged any who thinks is better than him to settle the matter in studio.