Chameleone Unveils Illuminati Zombie Look

By Our Reporter

Celebrated musician Joseph Mayanja is indulging deeper into the occult world each day that dawns on earth, something that has made him be to linked to the Illuminati.

Chamelone, who started with cutting his fingers to suck his own blood, is these days donning Zombie contact lenses, which make him appear like one of the walking dead.

His new look has however left many of his fans wondering why Chameleone would liken himself to a Zombie, which is gothic walking dead monster that feeds on blood. But it should be noted that Zombies are deeply rooted into the Illuminati.