Chameleone Flops as Kenzo Shine at MTV Base

Popular musician Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone is so sad and blue after flopping in the MTV Base East video of the month rankings. MTV Base East is the East Africa segment for international music channel MTV.

However, it seems like Chameleone’s ‘Sweet Banana’ video has failed to appeal to several music lovers in East Africa and many of them have rejected it, while Kenzo’s ‘Jubilation’ video is doing extremely well.

According to statistics released by MTV Base East for the best video of this month, Eddy Kenzo’s ‘Jubilation’ leads with 38%, followed by Diamond Platinumz’s ‘Marry You’ at 37% and Ziza Bafana’s ‘Cash Cash’ at 27%, while Chameleone’s ‘Sweet Banana’ wallows with a mere 1%