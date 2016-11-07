Chameleone, Balaam Clash Over Concert Money

Reports coming our way have it that singer Jose Chameleone has clashed with promoter Balaam Barugahare over money related issues.

It is said that their clash stems from the money that was collected at Chameleone’s concert which he staged at the Lugogo Cricket Oval concert last Friday.

It is reported that Chameleone developed some sort of greedy motives after realizing that there was a massive turn up.

It is believed that the event attracted a big turn up of around 20000 revelers. With that estimation Balaam is believed to have earned between Shs350m and Shs400m. This left Chameleone very discontented because he was only paid upfront Shs30m for the concert, since there was anticipation that there will be a poor turn up following the Tubonga Nawe boycott from the fans.

Sources add that on the same night Chameleone went out of order by refusing to abide by the KCCA and NEMA guidelines in regard to the time the concert was supposed to end.

It is said that Balaam had secured a KCCA permit after depositing Shs7m as surety that the concert wouldn’t go beyond midnight.

Chameleone disregarded the KCCA decree and continued performing beyond the stipulated time, thus rendering Balaam helpless because he had to lose the mandatory Shs7m he had deposited as fine for the outdoor events that go beyond midnight.

We are told Chameleone still wants some more money from Balaam because of the huge turn up. Watch this space.