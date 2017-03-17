Menu

Challengers Cricket Club Starts On Good Note

Challengers cricket club started on the good note yesterday at Lugogo Cricket oval in the Jazz Safari National League scoring 354 runs for 7 in 50 overs beating Nile Cricket club who managed 136 runs for 10 in 25 overs winning by 218 runs.

Irfan Afridi carried the day for Challengers cricket club with bowling 4/28 in 10 overs, and Henry Senyondo 2/20 in 7 Overs.

Meanwhile Irfan Afridi was voted as man of the match in the Division one game.

At Kyambogo Cricket oval in Division two game Tornado Cricket club scored 185 runs for 7 in 50 overs beating Strikers cricket club who made 175 runs for 10 in 45.1 overs.  Tornado cricket club won it by only 10 runs.

Trevor Bukenya of Tornado bowled 3/29 in 7.1 overs and Maxwell Torach 3/17 in 10 over’s helping his club start well in the league.

Saddam Oyaga was man of the match.

No Tags

RELATED ARTICLES

KCCA FC’s Travel To S. Africa Delayed

Kalusha pulls out of FIFA Council Race

Athletes Sweat At First National Trials

News From The Rest Of The Wold

Loading...

Red Pepper Online 




Copyright © 2016 Red Pepper Online . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Red Pepper Digital Team.