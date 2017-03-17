Challengers Cricket Club Starts On Good Note

Challengers cricket club started on the good note yesterday at Lugogo Cricket oval in the Jazz Safari National League scoring 354 runs for 7 in 50 overs beating Nile Cricket club who managed 136 runs for 10 in 25 overs winning by 218 runs.

Irfan Afridi carried the day for Challengers cricket club with bowling 4/28 in 10 overs, and Henry Senyondo 2/20 in 7 Overs.

Meanwhile Irfan Afridi was voted as man of the match in the Division one game.

At Kyambogo Cricket oval in Division two game Tornado Cricket club scored 185 runs for 7 in 50 overs beating Strikers cricket club who made 175 runs for 10 in 45.1 overs. Tornado cricket club won it by only 10 runs.

Trevor Bukenya of Tornado bowled 3/29 in 7.1 overs and Maxwell Torach 3/17 in 10 over’s helping his club start well in the league.

Saddam Oyaga was man of the match.