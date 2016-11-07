Centenary Park Buildings Finally Razed

The much anticipated demolition of structures at Centenary Park in Kampala is underway.

The demolition comes days after a directive by parliaments committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises-COSASE to pave way for the construction of a booster pumping station by National Water and Sewerage Corporation-NWSC.

The work is part of a bigger project which includes an interconnection with the low level system in Nakasero, laying a new 5km transmission line from Centenary Park to Naguru Reservoir and installation of a booster station at Centenary Park.

The booster station is expected to add 6 million liters of water per day to the Naguru Reservoir and boost supply to parts of Ntinda, Bukoto, Kisaasi, Kulambiro, Najjera, Kyanja, Kungu and Buwate, all suburbs of Kampala.

Tenants at the park are racing against time to clear properties from the structures in the presence of a team of police personnel and SOGEA contractors, the company implementing the project on behalf of National Water.

Four popular restaurants were this morning razed. They include Choma, Blue Africa bar, Best Chinese Restaurant and Indian Restaurant.

@URN