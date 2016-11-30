Cash-strapped Police Stops Recruitment

The Uganda Police Force (UPF) has suspended recruitment for two years, as a result of channeling funds to infrastructural development in the country.

According to the directive issued by President Yoweri Museveni, the UPF is not to recruit for two years because the wage bill for recruitment of Police personnel is to be channeled to finance the construction of an oil refinery, standard gauge railway and other national infrastructure.

Dr. John Kamya, the Head of Department for Training, Planning and Quality Control says that they have now shifted focus to retraining the existing human resource during the duration of the moratorium.

Dr. Kamya noted that the move is in line with a directive from President, Yoweri Museveni in November last year to the police leadership to suspend recruitment until 2019.

He says they have prioritized the training of Scene of Crimes Officers, Criminal Investigations Officers and traffic police and that with the current 45,000 personnel, one police officer will police between 800 to 1,000 persons in some districts.