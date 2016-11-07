Car bombing on government building in Somali capital kills at least 10

At least 10 people have been killed in a car bomb attack in the Somali capital Mogadishu that targeted a government building in the southern district of Wadajir, a government official said.

It is reported that a vehicle laden with explosives was rammed into a security barrier outside a government building thus exploding and killing nearby people, injuring others.

Islamist militant group al-Shabab said in a statement carried by the SITE intelligence agency that they were behind the attack.

“More than 10 persons died, 20 others were wounded. The explosion destroyed the building of Wadajir District headquarters. More than 10 cars were destroyed in the explosion,” Abdifatah Omar Halane, spokesman for the Mogadishu mayor, said.

Al-Shabab wants to force out African Union peacekeepers, topple the government and impose its strict version of Islam.