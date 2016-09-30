Car bomb kills three in Somali capital

A car bomb attack has killed at least three security forces at a checkpoint near the international airport in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, police say.

Somali police officer Mohamed Hussein said a bomber detonated explosives on a vehicle as security forces were searching cars near the airport on Monday.

Witnesses said heavy gunfire and a second explosion could also be heard after the attack, but no details were available.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, and police have identified no suspects yet, either.

The checkpoint targeted is located a few hundred meters from the main base of the African Union mission in Mogadishu.

The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab terrorist group is active in Somalia. It has been carrying out acts of terror over the past decade in an attempt to topple the government.

The joint forces of the government and the African Union have managed to push the terrorists out of large parts of southern and central Somalia but they still manage to carry out attacks across the country.

Source: Presstv.com