Capital FM’s Val Lands Juicy MTN Deal

Snoops report that Capital FM star presenter Val Oketcho is smiling all the way to the bank after landing a juicy deal worth millions of shillings.

Sources say that Val has joined the media booking and PR agency business. The star presenter is slated to start working with Saladine Media, an agency affiliated to MTN Uganda.

Recently, Bugolobi-based Saladine Media won a big-money deal to handle all MTN Uganda media bookings.

Consequently, Val joined and will now be working with the team to market and promote MTN advert campaigns.

However, Val will continue his work at Kisementi based Capital Radio. Val has previously tried his luck in politics as an MP contestant for West Budama Constituency in 2016 general election where he flopped badly.

Val had tried to replace his late father William Oketcho, who represented West Budama Member of Parliament in the 8th Parliament and chaired the budget Committee then.