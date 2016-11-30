Café Javas Victoria Mall Caves In

Panic gripped people at the Entebbe based Victoria Mall on Wednesday evening after Café Javas ceiling caved in, destroying property worth millions of shillings.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, no people were trapped in the debris after the incident because the restaurant had been closed. Police and Good Samaritans rushed to the scene to check through the debris for any victims who might need rescue in vain.

It is not yet clear what could have forced the Café Javas section which is part of the huge Victoria Mall to cave in, although the police have already embarked on investigations.

Paul Mwirigi, the head of Marketing Knight Frank, the Company that manages Victoria Mall, released a statement this morning assuring the public that there was no victim after the collapse of Cafe Javas ceiling.