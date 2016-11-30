CAF Finally Approves St Mary’s Stadium

By Emmanuel Sekago

The Continental soccer governing body CAF has finally approved the Kitende based St Mary’s stadium to start hosting international matches.

St Mary’s stadium, a home to vipers’ football club was built in 2016.

In a letter from CAF Club Licensing Manager, Ahmed Harraz, the stadium can now be selected to host any game.

“Kindly be informed that CAF has approved the St Mary’s Stadium and you can now select it as a venue for your matches,” part of the letter reads.

The clearance comes after CAF inspector Nicholas Musonye who was sent to Uganda on Tuesday to come up with a final report, recommended the stadium.

It’s his recommendation that the CAF Club Licensing Committee based on to approve the stadium.

It should be noted that Lawrence Mulindwa’s Vipers FC which plays in the CAF champions league was playing its home games at Namboole which looked too expensive for them.

After the approval, it’s now clear that the next CAF Confederation match between Vipers and South Africa’s Platinum Stars will be played at St Mary’s Stadium.

The game will be played on 11th March, 2017 making it the first official international game to be played at the new stadium.

The historic game is expected to be watched by among others the H.E. Vice President of Uganda Hon Edward Sekandi as the guest of honor and State ministers of Education and Sports.