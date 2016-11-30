CAF Appoints Ugandan referees for Champions League

By Emmanuel Sekago

The continental soccer body has appointed Ugandan referees to handle Match No77 of the CAF champions league El-Hilal (Sudan) versus Port Louis (Mauritius).

Uganda’s Dennis Batte has been selected as a center referee, assisted by Musa Ngobi Balikowa and Dick Okello as liners while Mashood Ssali has been selected as the fourth official. Ahmed Auda Ahmed from Egypt has also been selected as Commissioner of the game.

The game will be played at Omdurman, El –Hilal stadium in Sudan on the 12th March, 2017.

Meanwhile, Zambian Janny Sikazwe will be the center referee in KCCA’s away match to Mamelodi Sundowns on the 10th March 2017 in South Africa.

Sikazwe will be assisted by Bruni Tembo and Amos Nanga Chalwe as the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Another Zambian, Wisdom Chewe is the 4th official. Mauritius’ An Yan Lim Kee Chong is the match commissioner.

Tshawane Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe stadium (natural grass) will host the first leg.