Cabinet Reshuffle. M7 Told To Knife Oldies From Cabinet

By Henry Mulindwa

In January this year, President Yoweri Museveni appointed ambassadors but unfortunately, to date, the appointees are still grassing on city streets despite having been vetted by the parliamentary committee on appointments in February.

Similarly, the president is under pressure to realign his cabinet because the current one is not about to deliver the much-desired middle income status as a result of infighting among ministers. Red Pepper interviewed the chairperson of NRM Diaspora league Hajji Abbey Walusimbi on these and other related matters. He said the president has recycled many ministers a lot.

EXCERPTS

Qn: Who is Hajji Abbey Kigozi Walusimbi?

AW: I am a friendly leader, contributor, unifier and a community key link player for development projects. I have held many global leadership positions and led global initiatives to contribute towards the development of our country Uganda. When I am not in Uganda, I live in Unites States-California. In NRM party, I am the chairperson of the NRM Diaspora league. I have held this position for some years and I believe it is because members and the party have trust in me that’s why they have kept me there.

Qn: How long have you been in the diaspora and what should Ugandans be proud of you for personally?

AW: I have been there for over 35 years now. My fellow Ugandans are proud of my character and I have helped many at personal level and community levels. Of course I cannot start mentioning their names here but truth remains; I have served my country and community diligently. Those who know me will tell you that Walusimbi is very helpful and caring.

Qn: How relevant is the NRM diaspora league to the development of our country?

AW: The league has immensely contributed to the literacy levels of the country. We also lobby for productive initiatives abroad and most importantly, building collaboration blocs and partnerships in a positive direction.

Qn: To what extent has the league achieved its mandate not only as a party organ but also as a player in national development?

AW: We have supported returnees from diaspora to contribute to national development. We have also brought on board many global key players to support Uganda’s development. Locally, our plan is to place a formal request to government to set up Diaspora desks in all key government agencies and ministries to help all diaspora community, regardless of their political affiliations. This will motivate them to massively return to Uganda and become practical contributors to the ongoing development of Uganda at large.

Qn: Currently, there is a debate to lift the presidential age-limit to allow NRM chairman Yoweri Museveni to extend his rule. What is your take on this matter and why?

AW: I strongly support it because we still need Museveni’s abilities. My thinking is that his continued leadership will lead to continuity.

Qn: Recently, a member of the first family Odrek Rwabwogo came out and tasked his father in law [President Yoweri Museveni] to think of transition process. Do you think this is the time Museveni should do so?

AW: It’s not a viable time to do so, but consultations on this matter throughout the nation are needed. In every long-term leadership, transition process has to be done carefully and this therefore requires enough time to avoid making mistakes.

Qn: Uganda’s media in the recent past has been filled with gruesome pictures and stories of human rights abuses by some police officers. When such events occur in Uganda, how does this affect your operations while in diaspora?

AW: It is unfortunate that such things have happened but I am sure government has taken necessary steps to rectify those mistakes. I was happy when the president himself came out and condemned those actions because they are unnecessary and only serve to taint our image as Ugandans. When such things occur, our friends world over, view us as people who are ruthless and do not value life. Politically, those actions increase hate for government and NRM party not only locally but also internationally.

Qn. We are aware you the Diaspora league is organizing an Investment and Wealth Creation summit due next month in London. What is it about and what should we expect back home?

AW: The Diaspora is more determined today than ever before to implement the manifesto commitments of the NRM Wealth creation program. In that regard, this event is basically going to showcase Uganda’s investment and trade potential. It is going to draw participants from various organizations and government agencies ranging from the Uganda Revenue Authority, Uganda Investment Authority, KCCA, Tourist Board, Uganda Farmers Association, Uganda Land Board, NGOs, The Electoral Commission, The Inspectorate of Government, The Directorate of Immigration and Passport control, and other agencies including but not limited to law enforcement, all designed to show case for the invaluable services they offer in Uganda and towards wealth creation. In that line, we want to attract investors from across the globe.

Qn. Why do you think government continues up to now to struggle to get investors? What is the problem?

AW: The main problem is lack of effective follow-ups and better relationship building. I can assure you there is lack of mutual respect from Ugandan side.

Qn. How would you advise the president to solve this problem so that investors can come to Uganda?

AW: He needs to connect them to genuine, effective and professional investment team members to work out sensible and mutually beneficial investment plans.

Qn. What do you think is the main challenge facing NRM?

AW: The party lacks effective and active structures. Even its operational systems are unclear and therefore a big challenge.

Qn. What should president Museveni do to solve this crisis?

Ans. The president needs to summon a meeting of all key national NRM leaders and lay out plans to streamline structures.

Qn. The president set 2020 as a deadline for Ugandans to achieve a middle income status. We are now three years away to reach that deadline. How would you rate government’s performance so far in this regard?

AW: Well, there is ongoing positive progress but I think more concerted effort is needed.

Qn. The process to reshuffle ministers is underway. There are voices in NRM to the president to fire 60% of the current cabinet because they have allegedly failed in their work. What is your view and why?

Ans. My view is that many of the ministers have been recycled many times. Though this may not be bad, but we need people who are energetic and scandal-free. When some people over stay in certain positions, there is a tendency by those people not to listen thinking they are untouchables. Any yet, people want services. I am sure the president will look out for best individuals in appointing his new team.

Qn. The budget is out. Do you think it answers questions affecting the local person in Bulemeezi?

AW: My main concern was on agriculture and I believe the resources allocated to it will help improve on this sector. But we need to put more resources to it.

Qn. Uganda is facing a problem of unemployment especially among youths. What should be done?

AW. What must be done is to retrain/retool the youth and also encourage entrepreneurial spirit amongst them. All our efforts must focus on having a skilled young generation capable of creating and sustaining its own jobs than looking for them. I am happy the president last week launched a presidential initiative on Skilling the Girl-Child. It is such efforts that are needed if we are to reduce on idleness among youths and crime rate.

Qn. The NRM secretariat where you also sit while in Uganda is full of fights among its top leaders. Even in your diaspora league leadership, you are fighting. What is the cause of all this and what should be done?

AW. I will not talk about the cause but as a matter of principle; we urgently need to have a round table discussion to amicably resolve all the pending issues.

Qn: In January, the President appointed new Ambassadors. However, they have up to now not gone to their duty stations. How has this affected you people in Diaspora?

AW. Of course, the embassies are there and are doing their work but as you know, there are some individuals especially investors who feel comfortable dealing directly with the ambassador than officials working there. In a way, the delay to deploy them affects the country’s investment opportunities and collaboration. However, the Diaspora community is very patient and diplomatic; we shall wait for the right time of commencements of their operation.