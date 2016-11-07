CABINET MELTDOWN: Ministers Rukutana, Namuganza Trade Blows

Namuganza Tells colleagues ‘you can’t manage me b’se Papa Sevo loves me’

Angry Janet, Rugunda, Moses Ali look on in astonishment

By Our Reporters

The last Wednesday cabinet meeting was an opportunity for President Museveni to see the ineptness of Premier Ruhakana Rugunda as a leader of government business.

On the agenda that day were a number of items including the management, ownership and control of Bugoma forest which the Omukama of Bunyoro has been claiming against the National Forestry Authority (NFA). It’s a matter cabinet had previously discussed and taken a position about after the Bunyoro kingdom got a title under very mysterious circumstances.

Similar claims were raised about Budongo forest which is also situated within Bunyoro kingdom territory. Lands Minister Betty Amongin, who was recently voted by the public as one of the best Hakuna Mchezo Ministers so far, was called to the floor to update cabinet regarding especially progress made on the cancellation of Omukama’s titles as was previously recommended by Cabinet.

Rugunda was in the chair and even though the session was in Entebbe State House, President Museveni was initially absent and only joined in later. As Amongin submitted explaining to cabinet the hurdles so far faced including numerous court applications by the adversary parties, her junior Minister Parsis Namuganza kept heckling and interjecting making it hard for Amongin to make her point.

The two are known to be staunch adversaries with Namuganza several times making public attacks on her senior colleague. Rugunda then signaled Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana to take to the floor and clarify what legally can be done to sustainably save the two forests against the Bunyoro kingdom claims. In his explanation, Rukutana agreed with Amongin who had reported to cabinet that the process to rescue the forests was now stuck partly because of the haphazard way Namuganza went about the title cancellation.

Whereas the law requires cancellation to be preceded by a 21 days’ notice, Namuganza insisted on cancelling the titles only 15 days into the notice. This prompted the Bunyoro party to return to court arguing that the Ministry of lands wasn’t acting in good faith. Consequently some injunctive orders were issued against the State.

Evidence, as corroborated by Rukutana, was adduced before cabinet last Wednesday showing that Namuganza’s actions had in law weakened the State’s claim on the forest land. Information was to the effect that Namuganza told off the Commissioner Land Commission who insisted on the lapsing of the 21 days after which the title would legally be canceled. She decided to act unilaterally and plotted to personally issue the instrument cancelling the title, something that was clearly ultra-vires her powers as Minister. All this was part of Rukutana’s submission who maintained Namuganza’s actions ran counter to both the law and rules of prudent practice.

NAMUGANZA FIGHTS AG

At this point, Namuganza rose in her seat and shouted at Rukutana dismissing him as a saboteur working with Amongin to make her life hard in the Ministry.

“I have always been loyal whenever Papa [M7] gives us instructions. How do you talk about Court when Papa has clearly given his directives?” Namuganza was quoted as saying.

The much unsophisticated very crude Minister from Busoga went as far wailing telling cabinet colleagues “I now know why everybody hates me; it’s because I religiously execute Papa’s directives.”

We are told at this point, Rukutana shouted at her saying “Honorable Namuganza sit down.” Rugunda supported him asking Namuganza to take her seat which she protested saying “I won’t because I must defend Papa’s directives.”

This shameful display of crudeness and lack of respect for an elder of Rugunda’s stature irked everybody and members stood up all of them aiming their fists and verbal arsenal at Namuganza who remained relentless.

Meanwhile Aidah Nantaba, a renowned Namuganza rival, emerged from the blue and told colleagues “I have always told you she isn’t fit to be a minister with us and I hope everybody has seen.” In support of Nantaba, another Muganda female Minister rose up telling off Namuganza: “Please young lady sit down and respect people because we aren’t in a village meeting. This is cabinet and let’s not behave like ancient primary school teachers.”

Namuganza shot back “I won’t, you do what you want if you think you are the appointing authority; who are you to shut me up?” Rugunda kept raising his voice saying “honorable colleagues order” while occasionally banging on the table. They didn’t listen and the chaos ensued with almost everybody standing up insisting that Namuganza apologizes and resumes her seat.

She refused saying she would only do so if members first condemn Rukutana whom she accused of trying to usurp powers of the Lands docket. While vigorously shaking her head, Namuganza insisted that Rukutana sits down. She even tried to forcefully carry out her wish.

A clearly much provoked Rukutana removed his jacket and rolled his sleeves aiming at Namuganza. “Do you want to fight me? Okay you start if you are joking with me. I will show that I’m a man and a half,” an evidently very agitated Rukutana shouted as he aimed his folded fists at Namuganza. Vowing to go down fighting, the energetic babe from Busoga wasn’t cowed.

“This is State House and we all have equal rights here. Why do you ask me to keep quiet? I won’t accept that chauvinism,” she kept defending her space. Sources say she raised her middle finger and ceaselessly aimed it at Rukutana as Rugunda struggled to call the meeting to order. At this point, everybody was up shouting on top of their voices insisting that much hated Namuganza shuts up forever. Rukutana had more supporters as majority insisted Namuganza resumes her seat and apologizes for provoking such a well collected elder.

M7 WALKS IN

We are told the ensuing melee, characterized by too much shouting and foot stamping as if it were primary kids attending prefects’ candidates’ rally, prompted Museveni to quietly walk into the room. “Otyo! Haha! Tell me what is going on here Rt Hon Prime Minister,” sources quoted Museveni as asking as soon as he took his seat.

Namuganza run towards him shouting and sobbing “My papa its good you are finally here [as if wanting to hug him]. I don’t know why these people hate me. They are so envious some are saying how can she refer to Mzee as Papa but I forgive them with their nugu because I’m still young and a performer.”

We are told Museveni, just like his wife Janet who had watched the melee from the start, just pensively looked on and didn’t say much. Rugunda then regained the initiative and the meeting carried on but Namuganza kept interjecting saying nobody would stop her from expressing herself now that her beloved Papa was finally in the room.

In the end Rugunda proposed that this Namuganza saga is becoming a cancer for the cabinet because she is seemingly at war with all cabinet colleagues. Rugunda said it wasn’t difficult to tell what the rest of cabinet thought about the Namutumba woman MP. As Rugunda explained, some ministers murmured “Namuganza should leave us because she isn’t fit for cabinet.”

At this comment, Namuganza wept again running towards Mzee saying “Papa you can see for yourself all these people hate me.” Appearing very embarrassed at the mediocrity playing out in what was supposed to be his very best cabinet ever; Museveni looked the other side and ignored Namuganza who stormed out to continue her wailing outside in the corridors of State House.

VP Sekandi wasn’t in the house and in the end Rugunda directed that a cabinet disciplinary committee be constituted headed by Moses Ali to try to reconcile Namuganza with Nantaba and the rest of cabinet colleagues who feel she is way under qualified to sit on the table of adults discussing important national matters. Namuganza, who was faulted for snubbing all previous reconciliation efforts including those initiated by GCW Ruth Nankabirwa, made it clear she wouldn’t be subjecting herself to a committee headed by Moses Ali because he too hates her as the two previously quarreled over Zoka forest in West Nile which Ali fought hard to save after Namuganza purported to have powers to degazette it.

Beti Kamya offered to be part of the Moses Ali process in case Namuganza didn’t trust the retired Amin General’s neutrality. At the end of the meeting there was clear consensus that Mzee needs to shake up cabinet ridding it of rudimentary characters epitomized by the likes of Namuganza and a few others.

“Just like Rugunda, Rukutana is a good jolly fellow and by the time you provoke him to the point of rolling up his sleeves to punch you off, then you must be very provocative which is the reason Namuganza should be purged and sent back to Luwero to keep growing politically while serving as RDC,” remarked one of the disgusted cabinet sources we spoke to for this article.