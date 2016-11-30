News From The Rest Of The Wold

Government has terminated the contract of Civil Aviation Authority Managing Director Rama Makuza with immediate effect.

The CAA board members travelled to the Authority head office at Entebbe airport on Tuesday afternoon to kick the MD out of office but bounced because he was not in at the time.

The CAA BOD team was lead by Engineer Ndawula Kaweesi and instructions were left that Makuza be not allow in office when he returns from wherever he is currently.

It is not clear why Makuza was being dismissed when his contract was slated to expire at the end of this year. Makuza replaced Ambrose Akandonda as CAA Managing Director when the Akandonda retired. Makuza has worked at CAA for over 20 years.

CAA has been caught up in a series of embarrassing scandals and the IGG has been investigating reports of mismanagement of funds and contracts being awarded to incompetent firms in exchange for kickbacks.

Travelers have been complaining with the state of hygiene in Entebbe airport with stinking toilets, dirty floors and cobwebs the main complaints.

Even Presdient Museveni complained about the state of the runway saying it was too bush to be secure.