Byanyima Beats M7 In International Reputation Poll

Oxfam International Executive Director, Winnie Byanyima has been named on the list of the 2017 100 Most Reputable People on Earth.

In the list, published this week by Reputation Poll International, a research-based, global performance-management consulting company, Byanyima managed to beat her president, Museveni and came second to Rwandan President Paul Kagame, as the only two picked from East Africa.

The Reputation Poll International ranking is a first by the firm, featuring individuals across the globe that have amassed high reputation for themselves through their works and achievements. Reputation Poll International is a South African research-based, global performance and management consulting company.

The list features individuals from diverse sectors, including policy, entertainment, leadership, education and business.

Renowned Evangelist Billy Graham, 98, who doubles up as the oldest person, and Raymond Wang plus Malala Yousafzai, both 19 years, and the youngest people to be listed.

The ranking dominated by the US with 39 personalities, has 25 women and three couples.