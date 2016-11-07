Busoga Leaders Urge Gov’t To Step Up Child Protection

The Kyabazinga of Busoga has asked local communities, government and leaders to make child protection a priority and ensure that their rights are observed.

Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Gabula Nadine was speaking at the Day of the African Child celebrations in Kamuli district.

“There should be a combined effort from parliament, guardians, teachers, students, and well-wishers in order to make sure children rights are well observed.

School Children also asked government to intervene and stop child marriage and punish defilers.

It should be noted that child marriages constitute to the increasing number of school dropouts.

The recently released report by ministry of education indicates that 30% of girl-children who start primary do not complete primary seven.

It also indicates that in most cases, child marriages are mostly influenced by parents in bid to get bridewealth.