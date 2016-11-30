Businessman Nabs Wife With Side-Dish, Drags Her To Police

A loaded businessman in Kampala separated with his wife over the weekend after nabbing her with a Side-dish.

Hassan Kasujja, a city trader who usually travels abroad on business trips, fell out with his wife identified as Annet Nassazi, who he accused of cheating on him whenever he was away in London.

Kasujja, a resident of Busabala, off Entebbe Road told cops at Katwe police station where he had dragged his wife that “This woman has been cheating on me for a very long time, not knowing that I had planted spies to trail her. Whenever I am away in London, my spies see her with different men and I am fed up of her infidelity.”

He added that “She claimed that one of the men owed her money, but when my spies trailed both of them, they realized that they would go to various places to enjoy themselves and on other occasions she brought him to our house.”

After narrating his ordeal to the cops, Kasujja begged the police to allow him separate with Nassazi, saying he was ready to give her a plot of land in Butambala district and another one in Busabala, although she ended up taking one situated in Katende, off Entebbe Road.