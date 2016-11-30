Businessman Drowns In Hotel Swimming Pool

By Our Reporter

A wealthy businessman with property in Masindi and other parts of the country died on Sunday evening after drowning in a swimming pool under unclear circumstances.

Charles Sseruganda, the Proprietor of Charles Enterprises, drowned at around 7pm shortly in the Country Inn swimming pool shortly after diving in. An eye witness revealed on condition of anonymity that the businessman drowned after hitting the side walls of the pool.

According to sources, there were seven people in the pool when Sseruganda drowned but none of them could save him. John Bosco Bakashaba, Masindi District Police Commander, confirmed the incident, saying they are still investigating the matter to establish what could have killed Sseruganda.

However, management of Country Inn has till now declined to comment or issue a statement about the matter.