Burundi’s Nkurunziza To Quit EAC Over Differences With Kagame

By Serestino Tusingwire

The Burundi president, Pierre Nkurunziza is planning to quit the East African community and join the South African Development Community over his personal differences with Rwanda’s Paul Kagame.

It is reported that ever since Nkurunziza pushed through his third term in office, he has been boycotting East African Legislative Assembly meetings stating that he would see his enemy, Kagame there.

President Nkurunziza accuses Kagame of directly involving himself in the issues of Burundi and the two do not see eye to eye.

Burundi has therefore applied for the membership of Southern African Development Community (SADC) and when approved it will cease to be a member of the East African community despite the geography.

Burundi could join Tanzania as a member of SADC, a move that complicates the direction the East Africa Community as it takes the remaining phases of integration.