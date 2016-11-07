Burial Program Of The Former Lord Mayor, Ssebaana Out; to be buried on Saturday

The family of the fallen former mayor of Kampala John Ssebaana Kizito has released a tentative burial program indicating when and where he will be laid to rest.

According to the program, Ssebaana will be buried on Saturday at his ancestral home in Mpande- Kalule in Bulemeezi, Luweero district.

According to the family, the body is still lying at the home of the Uganda Funeral Management in Kamwokya and is expected to leave the funeral home on Thursday.

Between 8am to 10am, Thursday the body will be taken to City Hall for KCCA officials to pay tribute.

From 11am-5pm of the same day, his body will lie in state at parliament, and then a night vigil will be held at his home in Kansanga on Thursday evening.

On Friday a requiem mass will be held in his honour at SWICO sure house. This will be led by the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

From 11am to 4pm of the same day, there will be a memorial service in his honour at Namirembe Cathedral.

Thereafter, the body will be taken to his ancestral home Mpande Kalule in Luweero district where another vigil shall be held.

On Saturday at 2pm he will be laid to rest.