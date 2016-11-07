Bunyoro King Appeals To Government Over Land Grabbing

The Omukama of Bunyoro Solomon Gafabusa Rukidi has asked the central government to urgently address the issue of land grabbing in Bunyoro, which has left many of his subjects living in poverty.

Omukama Iguru made the appeal while speaking at during an event to mark his 23rd coronation anniversary at his palace in Hoima.

The function, which is steeped in the cultural Babiito practise, the coronation anniversary, traditionally known as Empango, is marked annually on the day the reigning king in Bunyoro ascended the throne.

During the function, politicians from the sub-region raised concerns of marginalization. Bunyoro remains bound by the shackles of an imperialistic legacy that targeted Omukama Kabalega, who put up a spirited resistance against the British, and his subjects.

As a punishment, most of the kingdom’s land was parceled out to collaborators who helped subdue Bunyoro, mostly the Buganda Kingdom, and large swathes of land were turned into forests and game reserves.

Since the discovery of oil, there has been a new scramble for Bunyoro land, which has set off conflict.

Omukama Solomon Gafabusa Iguru asked government to speed up its investigations to ascertain the rightful owner of the contested Bugoma central forest reserve between the kingdom and National Forestry Authority.

In a speech read for him by Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, President Yoweri Museveni urged the kingdom to take advantage of its cultural heritage to fight poverty.

This was the 23rd anniversary since Omukama Iguru was enthroned in 1994 after kingdoms were abolished by former president Apollo Milton Obote in 1966.