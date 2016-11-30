Bukedde TV Scribe Clobbered Over Babe

By Our Reporter

A senior journalist in Kampala is nursing fatal wounds after being clobbered on Wednesday morning allegedly over a babe.

Terrah Kaaya, a journalist cum news anchor at Bukedde TV where he is famously known for the ‘Agataliiko Nfuufu’ news bulletin, is receiving medication at Mulago hospital after being brutally hit on the head with a sharp object by unidentified goons.

Our sources reveal “Kaaya was attacked at around 4:00am in Kitintale, a Kampala suburb. He had escorted a friend to her home and was returning to his car to drive away when goons clobbered him.”

The sources added that “However, it is suspected that he could have been attacked by Kifeesi goons, because they robbed him of mobile phones and money.”

After being clobbered, Kaaya blacked out and only regained consciousness hours later in hospital, where he had been rushed by Good Samaritans.

The Jinja Road DPC Moses Eliau however revealed that one of the suspects identified as Anthony Walakira had been rounded up and lynched by boda-boda riders. The police later handed the body to the deceased’s family for burial as investigations continue.