Buikwe Accident Victims Finally Identified

By Serestino Tusingwire

The identities of the 16 people who died in a motor crash that happened at Ssagazi village, Bulyantete near Mabira forest along Jinja-Kampala high way on Wednesday have been revealed.

The fatal accident occurred when a Kampala bound taxi registration number UAZ 350U rammed into a trailer registration number UAU 650S and all the passengers in the taxi died on spot.

According to Samuel Madira, the Buikwe District Police Commandor, the police have been able to identify only 14 of the 16 victims.

Those identified include Buwumbe Muzahamu, 32, a resident of Njeru town council and owner of the taxi, Ssenyondo Denis 37, the taxi driver and 43-year-old Nakamya Gertrude from Iganga district.

Others who died include Mwebaze Harriet 39, Katenta Alvin, Nakaziba Florence 45, and 38-year-old Naiguru Tape, Kakafu Jackson aged 24,Twinamasiko Didhs 28, Kigenyi Ismail 26, Olobo Amston 23, Kamugemye Solomon, Werama Brian and Bogere Richard.

Relatives of the deceased are still picking the bodies from Kawolo Hospital mortuary.

