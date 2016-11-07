BoU Submit its Defense to High Court Over late Ivan Ssemwanga burial money

By Stuart Yiga

The Bank of Uganda through its Legal Department has filed a written statement of defense in the High court in defense of the suit that was filed against them over late Ivan Ssemwanga burial money, maintaining that it duly executed its duty in this matter and cannot be faulted for failing to take any action against the youths.

BoU adds that before the alleged incident, they had already taken steps to amend the BOU Act to include a clause that will criminalize any action that is deemed to be a misuse of currency notes and coins.

In addition, BoU explains that in this financial year 2017/2018, the amendment Bill is one of the bills listed to be tabled before Parliament.

The Central Bank contends that the Plaintiff Robert Ssenfuka who had dragged it court accusing it of neglecting its mandate of protecting the legal tender, and sought damages thereof, is not entitled to any of the reliefs claimed, but his suit should be dismissed with costs.

The Plaintiff Ssenfuka also sued a one Lubega Bahati as one of the believed who allegedly buried Ssemwanga with money, and the Attorney General whom he wants to be compelled by court, to exhume the body and recover the money back to circulation.

The case file is before Justice Stephen Musota for determination.