Boko Haram Faction Denies Starvation Reports

The faction of the Islamist militant group Boko Haram led by Abubakar Shekau has released a video denying that fighters are dying of hunger in its north-east Nigerian forest base.

Nigeria’s military last week said it was “ransacking” territory it said it had recaptured from Boko Haram in the hunt for Shekau, who leads one of two main branches of the jihadist group, Reuters reported.

It also said he might be hiding in the Sambisa forest.

Boko Haram suicide bombings and gun attacks have increased in the region since the end of the rainy season late last year.

“It is not true that we have run out of food supply and that we are being killed by hunger,” said an unidentified man with a rifle, flanked by others carrying guns, in the five-minute video.

Nigeria’s army said in December that it had pushed Boko Haram out of the Sambisa forest.