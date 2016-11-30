Body of Fallen Moroto Woman MP To Be Laid to Rest On Sunday
The body of Moroto Woman MP, Annie Logiel is set to be laid to rest on Sunday 27th February, 2017.
Logiel passed away last week in a Denmark hospital after a surgery to remove a tumor in her brain.
According to a programme released by Parliament on February 21, 2017, the casket containing the late Logiel’s remains will arrive at Entebbe International Airport on Thursday at 4.15 pm.
It will then be taken to a funeral home for embalming and later an overnight vigil in Entebbe will follow.
On Friday February 23, 2017, there will be a requiem mass at Christ the King Church, after which the body will be taken to Parliament, where it will lie in state for public viewing.
In the afternoon, the body will be moved inside the chambers where MPs will pay special tribute to the late Logiel.
The cortege will leave Parliament for Moroto district where she will be buried on Sunday.
The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, during the plenary sitting of on Tuesday asked MPs to show up on Friday and pay their last respects to the fallen colleague.