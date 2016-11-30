Bobkins, Nickita Feud Over Lover

City businessman Bobkins Kibirige, a popular events promoter, is feuding bitterly Nickita Bachu, who is marketing guru Gareth Onyango’s estranged lover.

Bobkins and Nickita’s biff started a few days back but it has since escalated to worrying levels.

According to Snoops, Bobkins allegedly accuses Nickita of ‘spoiling’ his lover Farha Adams, by introducing her to wild partying sprees and endless booze binges.

The Snoops intimate that “Instead of remaining at home to nurse Bobkin’s child, Adams is often partying till late and on most occasions she is either picked by Nickita from home or they link up through Whatsapp and other mediums to make proggie!”

Nickita and Adams’ partying sprees have reached an extent of nagging Bobkins and he allegedly sent her a stern warning recently through her emissaries, assuring her to keep off his lover and leave Adams to behave like a mother.

Nickita was until recently living with her baby daddy Gareth but they developed misunderstandings after she reportedly fled with another dude, who apparently opened her a boutique at Kisementi in Kamwokya.