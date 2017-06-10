Bobi Wine Victory Also Fine – Besigye

The Forum for Democratic Change strongman, Kizza Besigye says he will be happy to work with Robert Ssentamu (Bobi Wine), if he wins the Kyadondo East by-election.

“If Bobi Wine go through, we are absolutely in business,” Besigye said.

Besigye’s remarks come weeks of speculation about his endorsement of popular musician, Robert Kyagulanyi who is better known as “Bobi Wine”.

However, as the party’s main man, Besigye says he will back his party’s candidate, Apollo Kantinti, in an election slated for June 29th.

“I am in FDC and we have an FDC candidate, so I wish my FDC candidate well,” Besigye remarked.

Many observers have been wondering whether Besigye will support the FDC candidate, Katinti or his close friend Bobi Wine.

The race has six candidates with three front runners who are; Robert Ssentamu (Independent), Apollo Katinti (FDC) and Sitenda Sebalu (NRM).

The seat fell vacant early this year after the court of appeal nullified FDC’s Apollo Katinti’s victory on grounds that the electoral commission did not comply with the electoral laws.