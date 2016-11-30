Menu

Bobi Wine In Tears As Uganda Land Board Razes One Love Beach

Celebrated singer Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, is shedding tears after Uganda Land Board (ULB) razed part of his One Love beach in  Busabala, demolishing the biggest part of his expansion.

According to our Snoops, Bobi Wine, who was anticipating to stage a mega Easter season concert is so sad and blue,  after ULB bosses accused him of encroaching on a huge chunk of National land, most of which is a wetland on Lake Victoria shores, thus razing it.

Uganda Land Board officials who were heavily guarded  by police took graders and workmen who demolished most of the renovated and new structures that Bobi had erected on the expanse of land under contention.

But it should be noted that Bobi Wine has been involved in land wrangles with several locals in Busabala for a long time, although he claimed that he had compensated all claimants.

No Tags

RELATED ARTICLES

Ugandans Arrested in US over $300,000 Life Insurance Scam

LDC Wants Re­view on Pre-En­try Ex­am­i­na­tion Impact

UGX524 Bil­lion Sup­ple­men­tary Bud­get Tabled In Par­lia­ment

News From The Rest Of The Wold

Loading...

Red Pepper Online 




Copyright © 2016 Red Pepper Online . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Red Pepper Digital Team.