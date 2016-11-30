Bobi Wine In Tears As Uganda Land Board Razes One Love Beach

Celebrated singer Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, is shedding tears after Uganda Land Board (ULB) razed part of his One Love beach in Busabala, demolishing the biggest part of his expansion.

According to our Snoops, Bobi Wine, who was anticipating to stage a mega Easter season concert is so sad and blue, after ULB bosses accused him of encroaching on a huge chunk of National land, most of which is a wetland on Lake Victoria shores, thus razing it.

Uganda Land Board officials who were heavily guarded by police took graders and workmen who demolished most of the renovated and new structures that Bobi had erected on the expanse of land under contention.

But it should be noted that Bobi Wine has been involved in land wrangles with several locals in Busabala for a long time, although he claimed that he had compensated all claimants.