Bobi Wine, Ambassador Nyago In Bloody Land War

By Our Reporter

A bloody war is raging on between Firebase Crew president singer Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and Ambassador Kintu Nyago, over a chunk of land in Busabala, near Lake Victoria shores.

Pepper Snoops have learnt that Nyago, who is the Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, accuses Bobi of allegedly grabbing his land at Busaabala landing site in Masajja Municipal Division, Makindye Ssaabgabo Municipality, Wakiso District.

Nyago alleges that Bobi Wine ‘is in bed’ with some officials of Buganda Land Board, who are helping him to secure a lease for his (Nyago’s) Kibanja as a customary tenant, in accordance with laws of Uganda.

According to sources,Nyago regularised his Kibanja holding with KK, a company that registered Bibanja holders on Kabaka’s Official Mailo land in 2006. It is now alleged that Bobi is using the absence of Nyago, who is on duty in New York, to grab his Kibanja.

However, Bobi has in the past been accused by other residents in Busabala of allegedly grabbing their land, although his siblings also accuse him of allegedly grabbing the father’s land