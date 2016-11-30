Blogger Highlights Ridiculous Govt Expenditure

In a series of tweets a Ugandan blogger has summarized the absurdity of Government expenditure of tax payer money.

Fred Tumusiime, a water engineer and who refers to himself an independent consultant with the World Bank and who tweets regularly on the micro blogging site twitter capture the ridiculous nature of how government splashes the cash.

‘Tourism is Uganda’s Highest Forex earner. The Tourism Board gets less money (11bn) than our embassy in New York (14bn) This is ridiculous.”

The tweets were posted on Sunday and quickly went viral and have been shared numerous times on social media.

Below is the entire thread:

How Government of Uganda budgets and spends our taxes is public info. The 2016/17 allocations/expenditures make for interesting insight. A few highlights..