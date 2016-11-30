Bizarre Mother Produces ‘Alien’

Manafwa: Medics and patients at Bugisu were gripped with shock over the weekend after a mother (Names withheld on request) gave birth to a creature that looked like an alien.

According to our sources, this unfortunate and strange was produced by its 19-year-old mother at Magale H/C4 in Manafwa district.

Eyewitnesses reveal that “The creature had a body of a young girl but instead of a face, it had one eye, no mouth, one ear, while its nose looked like a finger.”

The eyewitnesses add that the creature however died shortly after its birth, leaving the devastated mother undergoing medical attention.