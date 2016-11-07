Bishop Niringiye Reveals Plan To End M7 Rule

For some time now Rt. Rev. Dr. David Zac Niringiye has been off the social and political scenes and everyone was wondering what he was up to.

Snoops smoked him out in Ntinda at Café Pap, where he was eavesdropped lecturing close pals about his way forward on the political scene.

Niringiye was overheard talking about his reawakened plan to fight term limits and age limits on the presidential bid.

Bishop Niringiye revealed that the only way to fight term limits and age limit amendments by President Yoweri Museveni is to deny the man from Rwakitura money.

He revealed that once the President is denied money, he will struggle with recession and will have no option but to relinquish power.

Niringiye was eavesdropped claiming that the country is in a financial crisis because all institutions were dismantled in the period of 30 years during which the NRM government has been at the helm.

Niringiye quit his spiritual ministry some time back to fully and openly join the political crusade, hoping to achieve the restoration of presidential term limits, although this is not about to happen.